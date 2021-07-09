Victor Nguyen

G.S.Gill Sports Brand

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen
  • Save
G.S.Gill Sports Brand brochure design brochure envelope logo design logo namecard namecard design business card letterhead retail brand design brand identity brand branding accessories footwear apparel sports gsgill sports gsgill
Download color palette

A complete brand identity tells a powerful brand story.

Full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/96875207/GSGill-Sports

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen

More by Victor Nguyen

View profile
    • Like