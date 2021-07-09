G.V.Narayan

Space Academy Website Landing Page UI Design Mockup

G.V.Narayan
G.V.Narayan
  • Save
Space Academy Website Landing Page UI Design Mockup
Download color palette

Hi Everyone, I did spaceacademy online teaching landing page.
Please give your feedback and like.
Please follow me.
Tool: Adobe Xd.
Fonts: Poppins, Lato.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
G.V.Narayan
G.V.Narayan

More by G.V.Narayan

View profile
    • Like