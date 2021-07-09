Vitaly Krepak

Go Taxi App

Go Taxi - is a taxi booking app, with modern, convenient and intuitive interface.
This app will allow you to quickly and easily order a taxi to anywhere in your city.

Choose your favourite taxi companies, track your travel history, use promocodes and share them with your friends.

I will be glad to your feedback.

If you need some help, contact me:
vitaly.penda.krepak@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/v_uidesign/

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
