G S Fashion Logo

Welcome to My New Logo work!
Logo name Grown Swift. Which is a Fashion brand logo. I made this logo by using the letter of the name of it and tried to make simple looks.
Please let me know how is it and feel free to share any feed back.
You can hire me to do this type of Professional Logo Design.
Thank you.
CONTRACT :
Email : nahidalislam2@gmail.com
Follow on INSTAGRAM :
https://www.instagram.com/animated_canvas/
Follow on FACEBOOK :
https://www.facebook.com/nahids.canvas
Whatsapp : +8801682569366