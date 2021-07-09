Sntraa App

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meet Sntraa. The future of car insurance. Its motor insurance dynamically optimised. An app that tracks your driving behaviour in real-time to charge you monthly premiums based on your individual risk profiling. Drive safe, pay less, it’s that simple. And get an automated insurance claim within 30 minutes!

