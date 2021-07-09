Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vanshika Kumar

DailyUI #001 - Sign Up Screen

Vanshika Kumar
Vanshika Kumar
DailyUI #001 - Sign Up Screen
Day 01 of the 100 day daily UI challenge. I dont know how long i ll be able to keep it up but lets hope I do !
@dailyui

Typeface: Saudagar, Futura
Challenge by: https://www.dailyui.co/

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Vanshika Kumar
Vanshika Kumar

