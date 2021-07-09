Matthew Wilson

Coca Cola Site Redesign

minimalism graphic design
I took a look at the Coca-Cola website the other day and was really surprised by it! So I decided to give it a bit of a redesign, still sticking to their brand styles but just bringing it a bit more up to date!

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
