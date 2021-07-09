EQUATOR 2 by ROLI

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Equator2 is ROLI’s revolutionary MPE synthesizer, taken to the next level. Create and sculpt any sound imaginable using a vast collection of contemporary synthesis techniques, effects and modulators. I pretty much designed the experience and the look as only UX/UI Designer involved. I also make music so trust me, this product is banging! I use it daily and in all my beats.