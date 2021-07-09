Raimondo Taibi

EQUATOR 2 by ROLI

EQUATOR 2 by ROLI ui ux vst synthesizer standalone desktop music virtual instrument plugin
Equator2 is ROLI’s revolutionary MPE synthesizer, taken to the next level. Create and sculpt any sound imaginable using a vast collection of contemporary synthesis techniques, effects and modulators. I pretty much designed the experience and the look as only UX/UI Designer involved. I also make music so trust me, this product is banging! I use it daily and in all my beats.

