Online Plant Shop For Mobile

Hi Dribbblers!
This app is for ornament plant lovers. This app will help you to find your desired plant for purchase, this app can help your desired plats that can be money plants, orchids, cactus, or whatever plant you like, at a cheaper cost.

Hope you enjoy using this app.
Best of luck.

This app is designed in Adobe Xd.

For more info talk to me on thisisnazmul19@gmail.com
You can find me on facebook: facebook.com/munais19

