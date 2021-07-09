studio vintage

KAPPA LOGO

studio vintage
studio vintage
  • Save
KAPPA LOGO retro style retro logo vintage vibes vintage style logo ideas logo designer logo maker logo design mascot crypto frog kappa cartoon vintage logo retro vector vintage design logo illustration
Download color palette

Get your special logo design using vintage style with us :)
Hit us up!📷
Instagram : @studiovintage2
Twitter : @studiovintage6

studio vintage
studio vintage

More by studio vintage

View profile
    • Like