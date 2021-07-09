Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Freshness Food Scan Apps - Check your food now

Freshness Food Scan Apps - Check your food now ui uikit
Hi, at this time. i made concept app Design for a food freshness checking app that will let users scan or click a pic of their food and will automatically check the freshness of the food.

I got this concept idea at www.uicoach.io

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
