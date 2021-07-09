Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Animal kingdom pattern

Animal kingdom pattern finnish scandi scandinavian style flat illustration flat style textile print pattern pattern design japanmade tote bag tote bags pastels scandinavian cute colorful illustration leena kisonen flat color
Last one for Ecoru tote bags in Japan! 🇯🇵

This pattern is a mix of the four other designs I created for Japanese tote bag maker Ecoru. The animals of the sea forest and skies live together in this one playful pattern.

