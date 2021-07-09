Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ikayo - Fish & Noodles Restaurant

Ikayo Fish & Noodles Restaurant spec designs. For this one I stuck to a monochromatic palette but wanted to use realistic hand-drawn illustrations in the designs, to evoke an old-school look that is a bit sophisticated. For the logo I tried to pare it down to simple geometric shapes showing a girl snarfing down ramen.

