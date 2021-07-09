Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Plan Studio.

Vinci Studio. Pitch Deck Exploration

Plan Studio.
Plan Studio.
  • Save
Vinci Studio. Pitch Deck Exploration flat minimal vector report print design print ux ui catalog brochure typography illustration logo 3d motion graphics graphic design animation branding
Download color palette

Vinci Studio. Pitch Deck Exploration using the gradient to create modern effects. Happy to hear your feedback, Thanks

We are available for a new project. Contact us!
work.vincistudio@gmail.com

Plan Studio.
Plan Studio.

More by Plan Studio.

View profile
    • Like