Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tri Aditya

Personal Portfolio

Tri Aditya
Tri Aditya
  • Save
Personal Portfolio user interface uxdesign uidesign website design web design website portfolio landing page porfolio design landing page personal designtrend2021 trenddesign2021 portfolio illustration uiux design2021 branding ux design ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

This is my exploration Personal Portfolio Website using figma.
Don't forget to appreciate 😍 and follow me ⛹️.

Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" to show love ❤️

We are available for new projects
📭 Email: kangadit.dev@gmail.com
😀 Instagram: @kangadit._
🛍️ Portfolio: t.ly/fbyY

Tri Aditya
Tri Aditya

More by Tri Aditya

View profile
    • Like