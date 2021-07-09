Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Md Ali Hyeder

Text Effect Design

Md Ali Hyeder
Md Ali Hyeder
Text Effect Design illustration graphic design 2021 logo best logo logodesign name design text effect brand identity illustrator
Hyeder Text Effect
EXPERIENCE
I have worked with High Profile Organizations in my Career, including the following:
⭐ Got It! - Design Expert
⭐ Techneo360- Design House.
⭐ Government Health Organization - Healthcare Graphic Design
⭐ Digital media- Graphic Design Solution.

WHY CHOOSE ME OVER OTHER FREELANCERS?
✔ Always going the extra mile: This is core to my work as a Freelancer. My focus is on GIVING more than what I expect to RECEIVE. I take pride when my clients say "WOW"
✔ Responsiveness: Being extremely responsive and keeping all lines of communication readily open with my Clients.
✔ Resilience: I've worked in very long projects. Problems arise and, when my clients face issues, I always find a SOLUTION.
✔ Kindness: One of the biggest aspects of my life that I implement in every facet of my life. Treating everyone with respect, understanding all situations, and genuinely wanting to IMPROVE my Client's situations.

SKILLS
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Illustrator
- Adobe Premiere
- Adobe After Effects
- Microsoft PowerPoint
- Microsoft Word
- Google Slides
- Prezi
- Canvas
Contact me
Gmail: hamlethyeder360@gmail.com
Fiverr Id: https://www.fiverr.com/aliasger360
Freelancer Id: https://www.freelancer.com.bd/u/aliasger360
https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~019c19bd76dc2c4116

Or WhatsApp Now!
+8801736092652
Thanks!

