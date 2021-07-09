Text Effect Design

Hyeder Text Effect

EXPERIENCE

I have worked with High Profile Organizations in my Career, including the following:

⭐ Got It! - Design Expert

⭐ Techneo360- Design House.

⭐ Government Health Organization - Healthcare Graphic Design

⭐ Digital media- Graphic Design Solution.

WHY CHOOSE ME OVER OTHER FREELANCERS?

✔ Always going the extra mile: This is core to my work as a Freelancer. My focus is on GIVING more than what I expect to RECEIVE. I take pride when my clients say "WOW"

✔ Responsiveness: Being extremely responsive and keeping all lines of communication readily open with my Clients.

✔ Resilience: I've worked in very long projects. Problems arise and, when my clients face issues, I always find a SOLUTION.

✔ Kindness: One of the biggest aspects of my life that I implement in every facet of my life. Treating everyone with respect, understanding all situations, and genuinely wanting to IMPROVE my Client's situations.

SKILLS

- Adobe Photoshop

- Adobe Illustrator

- Adobe Premiere

- Adobe After Effects

- Microsoft PowerPoint

- Microsoft Word

- Google Slides

- Prezi

- Canvas

Contact me

Gmail: hamlethyeder360@gmail.com

Fiverr Id: https://www.fiverr.com/aliasger360

Freelancer Id: https://www.freelancer.com.bd/u/aliasger360

https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~019c19bd76dc2c4116

Or WhatsApp Now!

+8801736092652

Thanks!