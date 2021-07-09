Text Effect Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hyeder Text Effect
EXPERIENCE
I have worked with High Profile Organizations in my Career, including the following:
⭐ Got It! - Design Expert
⭐ Techneo360- Design House.
⭐ Government Health Organization - Healthcare Graphic Design
⭐ Digital media- Graphic Design Solution.
WHY CHOOSE ME OVER OTHER FREELANCERS?
✔ Always going the extra mile: This is core to my work as a Freelancer. My focus is on GIVING more than what I expect to RECEIVE. I take pride when my clients say "WOW"
✔ Responsiveness: Being extremely responsive and keeping all lines of communication readily open with my Clients.
✔ Resilience: I've worked in very long projects. Problems arise and, when my clients face issues, I always find a SOLUTION.
✔ Kindness: One of the biggest aspects of my life that I implement in every facet of my life. Treating everyone with respect, understanding all situations, and genuinely wanting to IMPROVE my Client's situations.
SKILLS
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Illustrator
- Adobe Premiere
- Adobe After Effects
- Microsoft PowerPoint
- Microsoft Word
- Google Slides
- Prezi
- Canvas
Contact me
Gmail: hamlethyeder360@gmail.com
Fiverr Id: https://www.fiverr.com/aliasger360
Freelancer Id: https://www.freelancer.com.bd/u/aliasger360
https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~019c19bd76dc2c4116
Or WhatsApp Now!
+8801736092652
Thanks!