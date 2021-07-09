Concept Restaurant Header/Hero Section for Landing/Home Pages

Hello everyone!

What do you think about this concept design? 😊

Let me know if you want to see the full case! 👉

Eventhough it's a Hero Section concept for a Japanese Restaurant, the layout can be used for any kind of High End Restaurants that need a bit of sophistication in their branding.

I've opted for a modern, clean and minimalistic design, but if you want I can develop this concept into a full fledged functional website using Elementor Builder for your Restaurant Business with integrated Online Booking and Delivery Systems in place.

Font used: Poppins [Not the best, but I didn't have a choice as Adobe XD didn't allow me to use other fonts like Mohave installed on my PC]

Image: Unsplash (Attribute Free)

Follow me

Instagram: @webentor

If you want to hire me as a web designer for your personal or commercial projects, don't hesitate to message me on IG. I'll reply within 24 hours.

Thank you!