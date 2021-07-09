Supreme succulent grape

Grape (scientific name: Vitis vinifera L.) is a woody vine belonging to grapevine family. Its branchlets are cylindrical, longitudinally ribbed, glabrous or sparsely pilose. Its leaves are oval, its panicles are dense or scattered, its basal branches are developed, and its fruit is spherical or oval. Its flowering period is from April to may, and its fruit period is from August to September.

You can see more about me if you like.

Press l to support me, you can also communicate with me.

Email: CANAAN18@163.com

Wechat: CANAAN_ JN