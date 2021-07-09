Hi Dribbblers!

I hope everyone is good. Todays design presentation is related to vr glasses concept. A virtual reality headset is a head-mounted device that provides virtual reality for the wearer. Virtual reality (VR) headsets are widely used with video games but they are also used in other applications, including simulators and trainers.

