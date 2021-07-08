Exploration of the designs made took the dark mode theme. The thing to consider when designing an application or website interface with a dark mode theme is the use of black.

Try not to use a solid black color like #000000 in the background. Use a dark gray color as the color component which is #121212. This can reduce eye strain and is comfortable to look at. In addition, the thing that must be considered is to make sure the displayed text can be read comfortably.