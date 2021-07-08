🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Exploration of the designs made took the dark mode theme. The thing to consider when designing an application or website interface with a dark mode theme is the use of black.
Try not to use a solid black color like #000000 in the background. Use a dark gray color as the color component which is #121212. This can reduce eye strain and is comfortable to look at. In addition, the thing that must be considered is to make sure the displayed text can be read comfortably.