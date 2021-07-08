Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nur Chairul Syam

My Movie

Nur Chairul Syam
Nur Chairul Syam
  • Save
My Movie movie app web design user interface design ui uiux ui design uidesign
Download color palette

Exploration of the designs made took the dark mode theme. The thing to consider when designing an application or website interface with a dark mode theme is the use of black.

Try not to use a solid black color like #000000 in the background. Use a dark gray color as the color component which is #121212. This can reduce eye strain and is comfortable to look at. In addition, the thing that must be considered is to make sure the displayed text can be read comfortably.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Nur Chairul Syam
Nur Chairul Syam

More by Nur Chairul Syam

View profile
    • Like