B2B Dash three products navigation system

We have revamped the b2b dash to include 3 focus areas. We need to have smooth navigation between CRM for client management, Pipeline for managing sales, and Funnels for marketing. Each with its own in-depth system with multiple levels. Accomodating for mobile and all screen sizes.

From structure, research to design and product testing. It was an interesting and challenging section to release and iterate! We were happy with the final product.

What do you think? Let me know especially if you have done something similar. Love to share any insights. =)