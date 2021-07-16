Trending designs to inspire you
For those times when you can’t use Gotham or Avenir on one more project (it’s not you, Gotham, it’s us)... take Santa Ana for a spin! Santa Ana Sans features a high x-height on the lowercase letters, and was designed with versatility mainly in mind. Open type style sets allow you to switch between zazzy functionality (default style set) and pure geometric sans (style set 1).