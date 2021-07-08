Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nicholas Guthrie

Design Direction Exercise

Nicholas Guthrie
Nicholas Guthrie
Design Direction Exercise ui
Shift Nudge Homework. Tasked to design 2 product cards. One for selling a pack of kids crayons and one for selling a high-end fountain pen. Set a design direction for each card that invokes the emotions that speak to the target market. Make design decisions that are informed by the direction.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Nicholas Guthrie
Nicholas Guthrie
Experimenting with ideas and pixels.

