Bee + V | Vitality Rebrand

Bee + V | Vitality Rebrand logo mark logo design sports logo esports design esports team esports logo mascot mascot logo illustrator vector illustration icon logo branding
Unofficial Vitality Team rebrand.

Wanted to focus more on creating a mascot version rather than visually improving this one!

Would love to hear your thoughts!

