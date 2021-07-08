Abhishek Bariya

Astra studio - Website Home page design

Abhishek Bariya
Abhishek Bariya
  • Save
Astra studio - Website Home page design web interface design figma uiux website graphic design
Download color palette

This project took 5+ hours of research, wireframing and visualizing. But the end product fulfilled the need of client.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Abhishek Bariya
Abhishek Bariya

More by Abhishek Bariya

View profile
    • Like