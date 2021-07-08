Alan Traxler

The Alphabet Project

The Alphabet Project design type design vector typography
This project is part of my personal development, an exercise in creativity. I sought to create the letters of the alphabet in as many different styles as I could.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
