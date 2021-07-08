Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stephen Meghoo

3D Art for Zafe Platform

Stephen Meghoo
Stephen Meghoo
  • Save
3D Art for Zafe Platform ui 3d isometric illustration isometric isometric design illustration design
Download color palette

So there's this app called Zafe, it deals with money. Zafe rhymes with Safe. Also a Safe holds money :) and Safe means Safety

Stephen Meghoo
Stephen Meghoo

More by Stephen Meghoo

View profile
    • Like