Late Night Forage

Continuing to work more with Blender in my free time and starting to focus on learning the pose tool - particularly on this piece to get a good grip on the burger. Blender is definitely a tool where you'll learn something new each day you work in it. This entire scene was put together in Blender with some post done in Photoshop.
