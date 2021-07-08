Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anthony Gribben

Late Night Forage

Anthony Gribben
Anthony Gribben
Late Night Forage automobile car space man cheeseburger eating burger fast food crypto art crypto nft agrib eevee rendering render outer space astronaut hen hic et nunc blender3d blender
Continuing to work more with Blender in my free time and starting to focus on learning the pose tool - particularly on this piece to get a good grip on the burger. Blender is definitely a tool where you'll learn something new each day you work in it. This entire scene was put together in Blender with some post done in Photoshop.

Anthony Gribben
Anthony Gribben
Brand Designer & Illustrator. Maker of Geometric Art.
