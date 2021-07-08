Find a Job Online

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
With the current 33.3% unemployment rate in the country, the future and even present generation stands at a very high risk of increase poverty and wasted potentials. Every year, universities across the nation “pour out” graduates - majority of who never make it to the labour market regardless of their grades. Resulting in national economic recession and low patronage of local content, as companies look to foreign graduates for employment.
Social media platforms like Linkedin, initially designed for recruitment and professional information, have become super-saturated with entertainment and vibes. This makes it difficult to filter an deasily find employment opportunities.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.