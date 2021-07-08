Find a Job Online

With the current 33.3% unemployment rate in the country, the future and even present generation stands at a very high risk of increase poverty and wasted potentials. Every year, universities across the nation “pour out” graduates - majority of who never make it to the labour market regardless of their grades. Resulting in national economic recession and low patronage of local content, as companies look to foreign graduates for employment.

Social media platforms like Linkedin, initially designed for recruitment and professional information, have become super-saturated with entertainment and vibes. This makes it difficult to filter an deasily find employment opportunities.