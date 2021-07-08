Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
As the individualism is rising and people are becoming more and more busy, healthcare is always a top concern but they all experience that it will cost a lot of time, inconvenient,...
So it’s time to enhancing healthcare accessibility through mobile devices to have user improve their experience. User can get advice from doctor and also have the medicine delivered to their home.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
