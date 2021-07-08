Good for Sale
Driss Chelouati

Bulkit profile views

Driss Chelouati
Driss Chelouati
Hire Me
  • Save
Bulkit profile views landing page web design webdesign profile design ui clean branding illustration bulma modern
Bulkit profile views landing page web design webdesign profile design ui clean branding illustration bulma modern
Bulkit profile views landing page web design webdesign profile design ui clean branding illustration bulma modern
Download color palette
  1. landing-dribbble-cover-2.png
  2. profile.png
  3. profile-2.png

Bulkit | Agency, SaaS, and Startup Template

Price
$24
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Bulkit | Agency, SaaS, and Startup Template

Hi Dribbblers 👋,
Here are a couple of profile pages that were recently added to Bulkit.
Hope you'll like them!

Dont forget to press (L) from some Love ;)

---------------------------------------------------

Have a custom project? Reach us on :
https://digisquad.io

CSS Ninja website :
https://cssninja.io

CSS Ninja on Envato :
cssninjaStudio

Follow CSS Ninja on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/cssninjaStudio

Driss Chelouati
Driss Chelouati
UI/UX Designer. Frontend Developer.
Hire Me

More by Driss Chelouati

View profile
    • Like