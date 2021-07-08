Pranita Sakhare

Pop-Up

Pop-Up ui card card design cardlayout typography design ux upgrade preminum dailyui16 dailyui overlay popup
Hello all!

Today I want to show you my 16th day of #dailyui challenge.
Here is my version of a pop up/overlay !
I hope you like it !

If you want to show some love, press L ! 😍
And you can give me feedback too 📝

