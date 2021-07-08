Randy Geiger

Daily UI 93

app design ux ui
Daily UI Challenge 93 - Day 93

"Splash Screen"

Today I decide to design a Splash Screen for an money management app that's overall purpose is to provide the users with the ability to trade stocks, cryptocurrencies, and manage their money all from a single app.

Jul 8, 2021
