Hi Dribbblers!

This is my another student project. Main idea - we wanted to create a mobile app that helps people with organise time with regard to their hobbies. App helps also started new hobby - we wanted to show people that they can develop their time with simple and easy way with our app.

Hope you like it and I am open for feedback.
Have a good day!

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
