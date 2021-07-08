🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
This is my another student project. Main idea - we wanted to create a mobile app that helps people with organise time with regard to their hobbies. App helps also started new hobby - we wanted to show people that they can develop their time with simple and easy way with our app.
Hope you like it and I am open for feedback.
Have a good day!