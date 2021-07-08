Salma Ainuzzahroh

Magazine News Layout magazine layout typography graphic design design
This is an article of Dimensi Magazine 59 Edition.
Dimensi is a magazine published by LPM Dimensi Politeknik Negeri Semarang. You can read the magazine through this link: https://issuu.com/lpmdimensipolines/docs/magz_59_edit_1-compressed_2

Layouting this article was a little bit tricky for me because the page was limited for 3 page and then I learned that the paragraph should be just left aligned instead of using 'Justify' setting in case of the daunting space.

Any opinions or feedbacks? Feel free to share it!

Article by Wahyu Sari
Photo by Galih Perdana
Illustration by Freepik

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
