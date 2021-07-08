Magazine News Layout

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an article of Dimensi Magazine 59 Edition.
Dimensi is a magazine published by LPM Dimensi Politeknik Negeri Semarang. You can read the magazine through this link: https://issuu.com/lpmdimensipolines/docs/magz_59_edit_1-compressed_2
Layouting this article was a little bit tricky for me because the page was limited for 3 page and then I learned that the paragraph should be just left aligned instead of using 'Justify' setting in case of the daunting space.
Any opinions or feedbacks? Feel free to share it!
Article by Wahyu Sari
Photo by Galih Perdana
Illustration by Freepik