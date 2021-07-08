Product packaging, label, and box design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I will provide premium & Creative Designs for Packaging and Labels.
A good design helps to attract the right customers to your brand and is really beneficial.
I will do minimal, clean and modern, and sophisticated packaging design.
WHAT ARE WE OFFERING?
Label design for bottle, pouch or can, or any other product.
Box packaging
Bottle Label
Amazon, E bay Product label
Wine label
Hemp & CBD oil label
Complete product packaging
3D Mockup
Die-cut Labels
Food Product Packaging
3d Mockup of packaging box, bottles, cans or jars.
Invest in product packaging and elevate your brand!
**UNLIMITED REVISIONS**
We give unlimited revisions until the order is complete, it does not include changes to the size of the artwork.
If you have any query just send me message to help you with my best!
What you will get?
Print Ready source file of artwork with every gig package.
Eye catching graphic & design
Revisions until your satisfactions
Money back guarantee
3d mockup image of packaging.
300 dpi ai, eps, pdf, png ( Quality work )
★★★Just send me a message then we can discuss the project in more detail. ★★★
My portfolio :
***** www.msdesignarts.com ****
Thank You
Mirza Sifat
( CHIFE DESIGNER MS DESIGN )