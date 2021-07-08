branding for cannabis brand (brand mood,etc)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
here is what we had done for a clients from social media for this cannabis brand. let me know what you think of this creative design of mine. I will appreciate your interest in feedback/encouragement.
email: muhammadilyas137137@gmail.com
whatsapp: +923359577458