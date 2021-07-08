Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tuesday

Designers Conference Template

Tuesday
Tuesday
  • Save
Designers Conference Template brutalism minimal clean nocode minimalist landing page creative brutalist branding
Download color palette

This is a continuation of the Design Conference template that we have uploaded previously. This shot highlights the different sections of the landing page.

Here's the Webflow link for the template. We hope you enjoy it!

💌 Have a NoCode project? Contact us at work@tuesday.is

Instagram | Tuesday

Tuesday
Tuesday

More by Tuesday

View profile
    • Like