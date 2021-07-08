To-Do List App UI

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi there! Check out what I created. To-Do app that optimum for one-handed use.
I try to save the app usability for people with high mobility and prefer using smartphones with one hand, so I make the input button at the bottom. You can also pull up for a look at all of your tasks. You can change the image on top so you can personalize your app.
