Covid Mobile App

Hi guys
This is our my exploration of User Interface Covid-19 Mobile Application.
About Project : This application has data of Covid-19 disease in every province in Indonesia either positive, cured, or died.
Feel free to leave feedback on the comment, 🙂 Press "L" if you like it. Thank you 👌
