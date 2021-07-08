alvinelian

Covid Mobile App

alvinelian
alvinelian
  • Save
Covid Mobile App monitoring tracking covid appdesign mobiledesign mobileapp ux
Download color palette

Hi guys
This is our my exploration of User Interface Covid-19 Mobile Application.
About Project : This application has data of Covid-19 disease in every province in Indonesia either positive, cured, or died.

Feel free to leave feedback on the comment, 🙂 Press "L" if you like it. Thank you 👌
------------
Have an amazing project? Send to our email:
📧 alvinelian100@gmail.com
------------
My Instagram
With You, We Grow Up

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
alvinelian
alvinelian
Like