Covid Mobile App

Hi guys

This is our my exploration of User Interface Covid-19 Mobile Application.

About Project : This application has data of Covid-19 disease in every province in Indonesia either positive, cured, or died.

Feel free to leave feedback on the comment, 🙂 Press "L" if you like it. Thank you 👌

------------

Have an amazing project? Send to our email:

📧 alvinelian100@gmail.com

------------

My Instagram

With You, We Grow Up