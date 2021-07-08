Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sanket Mundhe

EWB logo

Sanket Mundhe
Sanket Mundhe
  • Save
EWB logo logo
Download color palette

This is the logo for a university club involving in globalization and connection of engineers around the world.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Sanket Mundhe
Sanket Mundhe

More by Sanket Mundhe

View profile
    • Like