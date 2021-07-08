Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
S Carvin Michael

School Landing Page

School Landing Page 2d mockup class teacher web design website design education admission landing page landing website kids school branding clean design ux ui
Hi There,
This is an exploration landing page for a school. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

