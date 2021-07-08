Pyxwin Studios

Plasma Orb

Plasma Orb ui logo illustration realistic design blender3d render animation 3d modeling 3d art
ＬＵＭＩＮＡＲＩＥＳ ⚡🌟
The darkest nights produce the brightest stars ✨💫
Astronaut Stuck in Sci-fi Plasma Orb 👨‍🚀🌌
Made this abstract in @blender.official , Rendered in Cycles with max quality.
Astronaut model taken from sketchfab website.
Swipe next for the viewpoint display
