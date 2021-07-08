Business Card Template By Websroad

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Introducing our Business Card Template, perfect for use in your next project or for your own brand identity. All our design templates have an organic, simple and attractive construction. We do our best to give you an impressively well-balanced aesthetically pleasing identity that will leave a lasting impression with your audience and will be easy for you to use anywhere you wish - Web or Print.
Features
+ File Included (PSD, Ai & Eps)
+ Fully Customizable and Editable
+ Fully Layered PSD files
+ 300 DPI High Resolution
+ Print Ready Format
+ Free & Premium Font Used (Font Link Included In The Help File)
Images and Mock-Ups are not included in the download.
NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks