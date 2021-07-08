Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ozan Arslan

BubbleBank - Banking Mobile App

Ozan Arslan
Ozan Arslan
  • Save
BubbleBank - Banking Mobile App mobileappdesign mobileapp responsivedesign responsive banking finance uiux design uxdesign uidesign clean ux
Download color palette

Hi guys...

This is a responsive mobile app version of BubbleBank Online Banking dashboard.

I hope you like it ❤

Ozan Arslan
Ozan Arslan

More by Ozan Arslan

View profile
    • Like