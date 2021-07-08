🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Oil Painting Photoshop Action V - 4
This action is designed to transform your photo’s into real Oil Painting look.
With this is professional pack you may turn your ordinary photos into extraordinary images.
Easy to customize, Non-destructive effect. In this action you will get 10 different color option
when you open unviewed eye. You can change color very easily.
This action has been tested and working on Photoshop CC2020 English Version.
Software supported version: CC To Latest Photoshop English Version.
File Includes:
- ATN Files include(Photoshop Action File)
- Need Oil Plugin
- 10 Different Color Options
- Help File
- Work on every photos.
- High quality result.
- Easy Customizable
- Organize layers
- Easy Install
- User Guide
- Easy to Use
- No photoshop skill needed
- 24 hrs support
- Images Size: 2000x3000 or 3000x2000px,dpi 72
If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy
Download Now!
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6290715-Oil-Painting-Photoshop-Action-V-4?published