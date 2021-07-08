Fazlul Haque

Surfboard Marketing Flyer Design Project

Surfboard Marketing Flyer Design Project
Company Name: The Surf Co.
Workplace: 99design

Flyer Features:

Size: 8.26x11.69 inch (International A4 size)
Bleed: .25 inch
Color: CMYK
Dpi: 300
Print Ready Format

Click link to full view the project
https://bit.ly/2UueLBg

Get in touch:
fazlul18@gmail.com

