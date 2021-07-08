🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Surfboard Marketing Flyer Design Project
Company Name: The Surf Co.
Workplace: 99design
Flyer Features:
Size: 8.26x11.69 inch (International A4 size)
Bleed: .25 inch
Color: CMYK
Dpi: 300
Print Ready Format
Get in touch:
fazlul18@gmail.com