Heart2Heart | On Demand Dating App

Hello Dribbblers,

Look what we've developed - this is a UI for an on demand dating app, in which you can select people of different age groups, gender orientations, interests, and locations that makes the target approach versatile.

So, do you think this is cool?

Share your thoughts and don’t forget to have your apple a day!

Do let us know your feedback.

Take a look and hit "L" if love it.

E-mail us at: sales@xbytesolutions.com for more

Contact us : https://www.xbytesolutions.com/