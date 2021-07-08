Coin #4: Immortal

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Day #8 of 30:
This is 4th-shot of a new series under the umbrella of coins. Each coin denotes a particular meaning behind the illustrations. As for the above shot, the Phoenix signifies "Immortality".
The meaning and signification has been dealt in detail on visme that gave me an inspiration to start this with coins. Check the below link for more info.
https://visme.co/blog/symbols-and-meanings/
