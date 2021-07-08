Kat

"One a day keeps reality away!"

Just a drawing of my favorite Fallout 4 character (and all-time favorite video game character) done with copic sketch markers, ohuhu, and prisma colors. Went wild on the background and it was SO worth it... love the trippy aesthetic.

